Mark Harmon Leaves 'NCIS' After 18 Seasons

Mark Harmon, Leaves 'NCIS', After 18 Seasons.

Mark Harmon has left “NCIS” as a regular cast member following 18 seasons portraying the show’s main character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Mark Harmon has left “NCIS” as a regular cast member following 18 seasons portraying the show’s main character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show.

Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go.

, Steven Binder, NCIS Showrunner, via TheWrap.

So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out, Steven Binder, NCIS Showrunner, via TheWrap.

Yahoo reports that CBS did not comment on whether or not Harmon will reprise the role in later episodes.

Harmon’s exit came as the conclusion of a four-episode storyline that started Season 19, picking up where Season 18 left off.

.

According to Yahoo, Gibbs is such an integral part of the NCIS universe that it’s hard to believe he won’t return to the long-running show.

.

According to Yahoo, Gibbs is such an integral part of the NCIS universe that it’s hard to believe he won’t return to the long-running show.

.

The NCIS universe has expanded over the years to now include “NCIS: Los Angeles” and the new “NCIS: Hawaii.” .

The NCIS universe has expanded over the years to now include “NCIS: Los Angeles” and the new “NCIS: Hawaii.” .

It remains unclear who will replace Gibbs as the main character of the show.

Yahoo suggests that long-time cast member Sean Murray's character Tim McGee is a likely replacement.

Yahoo suggests that long-time cast member Sean Murray's character Tim McGee is a likely replacement.

New series regular Gary Cole, who plays FBI agent Parker, is another possibility.