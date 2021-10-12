Mark Harmon Exits 'NCIS' After 18 Seasons

It's the end of an era for "NCIS" fans as Mark Harmon says "goodbye" to the long-running crime series.
While Gibbs might have worked his last case, "NCIS" producers are revealing how the door is always open for a potential return in the future.
It's the end of an era for "NCIS" fans as Mark Harmon says "goodbye" to the long-running crime series.
While Gibbs might have worked his last case, "NCIS" producers are revealing how the door is always open for a potential return in the future.
The actor has starred as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs since the show’s premiere in 2003
Mark Harmon shocked fans when his character Speical Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs left 'NCIS' after 18 seasons. Showrunner, Steve Binder..