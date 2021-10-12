Mark Harmon Exits 'NCIS' After 18 Seasons
It's the end of an era for "NCIS" fans as Mark Harmon says "goodbye" to the long-running crime series.

While Gibbs might have worked his last case, "NCIS" producers are revealing how the door is always open for a potential return in the future.