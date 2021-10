A trial for a former UK student charged in a crash that killed a 4-year-old is now into day two of testimony.

Shemwell: 'Most helpless I've ever been'

HELPLESS I'VE EVERBEEN."THOSE WERE THEWORDS OF DAD BENSHEMWELL ON THESTAND THISMORNING DURINGDA TWOY OF JACOBHEIL'S TRIAL.NANCYSHEMWELL IS THEFATHER OF 4 YEAROLD MARCOSHEMWELL.HEIL IS ACCUSED OFHITTING AND KILLINGTHE LITTLE BOYWITH HIS CAR THREEYEARS AGO NEARKROGER FIELD.LEX 18'S MICHAELBERK HAS MOREFROM FAYETTECIRCUIT COURT.IN TONIGHT'S BIGSTORY AT 6.00-07DAY TWO OFTESTIMONY IN THETRIAL OF JACOB HEILINCLUDEDTESTIMONY FROM ANEXPERT.

ANEYEWITNESS.

ANDTHE FATHER OF THEVICTIM.SOTI WAS THE MOSTHELPLESS I'VEEVER BEEN.VOTHE FATHER OFMARCO SHEMWELLTOOK THE STANDTODAY OFFERINGTESTIMONYSCDERIBING WHATHAPPENED BACK IN2018 WHEN MARCOWAS STRUCK ANDKILLED BY A CARNEAR KROGER FIELD.THE FAMILY WASLEAVING THE GAMEEARLY BECAUSE OFEXCESSIVE HEATAND SUN EXPOSURE.THOSE WERE A BADCOMBINATION FORMARCO'S FAIR SKIN,DAD SD.AI BEN,MARCO AND HISBROTHER, MAXIMOWERE JUST A FEWBLOCKS FROMKROGERIE FLDNEARING THEIR CARWHEN MRSHEMWELL SAYS ASILVER SEDAN HEDIDN'T SEE COMINGCLIPPED HIM NEARHIS HIP, AND HITMARCO.

HE LOSTSIGHT OFAR MCOFOR A FEW SECONDSBEFORE FINDING HIMSEVERAL FEET AWAYON THE DIMEAN.JACOB HEIL, THEALLEGED DRIVER,WHO POLICE SAYHAD A BAL OVER THELEGAL LIMIT, WASCHARGED WITHRECKLESS HOMICIDEAND DRUNKENDRIVING.43-48 SOT.

BENSHEMWELL/MARCO'SDADI REMEMBERTRYING.

AGAIN IDIDN'T KNOW WHATTO DO.

IN MYOPINION HE WASGONE.

HE WASDEAD.

I REMEMBERGLANCING AROUNDAND DIDN'T REALLYSEE ANYBODY TOHELP ME, SO.

ISTARTED PRAYING.1:08-1:28 TAGTHE EYEWITNESSTRAVELING BEHINDTHE CAR HEIL WASALLEGEDLY DRIVINGTRAVELING BEHINDTHE CAR HEIL WASALLEGEDLY DRIVINGSAID HEIL DID EXITTHE VEHICLE DURINGTHE INCIDENT, ANDTHAT HE SEEMEDSHOCKED MORETHAN IMPAIRED,THOUGH AS WE'VELEARNED, POLICESAY HIS BAL DIDSHOW HIM TO BE ATLEAST SLIGHTLYOVER THE LEGALLIMIT.

BTY.NANCYTHE TRIAL ISEXPECTED TO LAST