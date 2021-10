FAMM Live Interview Alternative Prison Sentences COVID

##################WHEN COVID-19 WAS AT ITSWORST... FEDERAL PRISONS TURNEDINTO HOT SPOTS.SO THE CARES ACT... THE ORIGINALPANDEMIC RELIEF BILL... ALLOWEDFOR THOUSANDS OF NON-VIOLENT...WELL-BEHAVED PRISONERS TO BESENT HOME.A LOT OF THOSE PEOPLE RETURNEDTO THEIR HOMES THEIR FAMILIESTHEY GOT JOBS OR ENROLLED INCOLLEGE.THEY WERE TOLD AT FIRST THAT THEHOME CONFINEMENTS WOULD BE*PERMANENT.BUT IN THE FALIN DAYS OF THETRUMP PRESIDENCY THE JUSTICEDEPARTMENT ISSUED A MEMO STITANGANYONE WHOSE SENTENCE LASTEDBEYOND THE END OF THE PANDICEMWOULD HAVE TO GO BACK TO PRISON.?BUT WHO KNOWS WHEN THAT’LL BE?OF THE 24-THOUSAND PEOPLE WHOWERE LET OUT MOST ONLY HADWEEKS OR MONTHS LEFT ON THEIRSENTENCE.BUT AROUND 4HO-TUSAND HAD YEARSOR EVEN DECADES LEFT AND JAMESNEKVASIL IS ONE OF THEM.

HE SWASENTENCED TO OVER 25-YEARS FORWHITE COLLAR CRIMES BUT GOT OUTLAST SEPTEMBERGOT A JOB ANDMARRIED HIS HIGHCH SOOLSWEETHEART.H’’S FROM NILES AND SAYS HE’SLIVING EVERY DAY IN LIMBO NOT*WANTING THE PANDEMIC TOCONTINUE BUT ALSO NOT WANTINTO GO BACK ONCE IT ES.ND"I would rather go btoackprison today and COVID stopknowing I’m going to loseeverything you see everythinIghave tried to build in the lastyear becauseI have to go back when iten."ds"I think alternative sentencingcan work.

But the consequenceshave to be severe enough forou yto value that freedom thatyou’re getting.

I value thisstupid little bracelet.

Ivalue.

The rain.

I value thetrees, I value mowing the grassbecause I lost it for so long."WE’LLEA HR JAMES’ FULL STORYTONIGHT AT TEN.BUT JOINING US NOW TO TALK MOREABOUT THIS ISSUE IS KEVIN RING.KEVIN IS PRESIDENT OF FA MMFAMILIES AGAINST MANDATORYMINIMUMS AND THEY’VE BNEEWORKING WITH PEOPLE LIKE JAMESWHO *COULD BE SENT BACK WHEN THEPANDEMICND E- KEVIN ?IS THAT THE ONLYDEADLINE THESE PEOPLE WEREGIN?VE- THESE WERE ALL NON VIOLENTOFFENDERS WHO NOW HAVE A YEAOFRHOME CONFINEMENT UNDER TIRHEBELTS.

ONLY 3-PERCENT OF TMHEHAVE HAD THAT STATUS ROKEVWHAT BENEFIT WLDOU KEEPING TSEPEOPLE HOME HAVE TO TUSTAXPAYERS?- WHO HAS THE POWER TO KEEPTHESE PEOPLE AT HOME TO MAKETHEIR HOME CONFI