PM Modi launches Rs. 100 lakh crore national master plan | Oneindia News

PM Modi today launched the 100 lakh crore rupees worth national master plan.

The plan called PM Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, PM Modi said at a function to launch the plan.

