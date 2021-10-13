How did the US states get their names? | Western US

Have you ever wondered why each US state is called the way it is?
In this video we’ll cover the states west of the Mississippi river.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #Facts #USA #USStates
Have you ever wondered why each US state is called the way it is?
In this video we’ll cover the states west of the Mississippi river.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #Facts #USA #USStates
An international Russia-hosted meeting Wednesday pressed the Taliban to form a “truly inclusive” government in Afghanistan and..