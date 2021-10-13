5 kid-friendly Halloween crafts

If you’re looking for ways to involve your little monster in this year’s celebration preparation, here are 5 kid-friendly Halloween crafts to get you started!.1.

Sensory Pumpkin Activity.using a Sharpie, draw a Jack O’Lantern face onto a resealable plastic bag.Next, fill the bag with clear Orbeez, and add a few drops of red and yellow food coloring.Then take a piece of cardboard and cut out a pumpkin shape before taping the cardboard pumpkin stencil over the plastic bag, making sure the face is centered.2.

“Wrap The Mummy” Craft.First, draw an outline of a body on a piece of cardboard and then cut it out.

Have your child wrap their mummy with masking tape.In addition to making fun, seasonal artwork, they’re also strengthening their fine motor skills by tearing and manipulating the tape.3.

Shimmery Potions Craft.To start, you'll need food coloring, baking luster dust, and small glass bottles with corks.Add water to a Mason jar or any container you can shake.

Then, add in a few drops of food coloring and stir.Sprinkle in some baking luster dust and shake the container until you’ve reached your desired shimmer.Finally, use a funnel to pour the shimmery mixture into a glass bottle and seal tightly with a cork.4.

Witch’s Brew Slime.All you have to do is mix water, cornstarch, and food coloring in a bowl until the consistency feels split between liquid and solid.Pour the oozing witch’s slime into a black cauldron, sprinkle in some plastic spiders, and wait for the full moon.5.

Halloween Glitter Globes.you’ll need plastic snow globes, glitter, glycerin, water, and hand sanitizer.Help your little ones by super gluing a small trinket to the globe’s cap.Next, let your child fill their globe with their favorite assortment of glitter.Then, have them steadily hold the globe while you pour in water, a few drops of hand sanitizer, and glycerin.Tightly seal the globe, then let your little pumpkin shake to their heart’s content