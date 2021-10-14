BEFORE I DIE Movie

BEFORE I DIE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A highly skilled dehumanised assassin named Roy (Ifte Amed) doesn’t ask questions and is hired by a mysterious international organisation to carry out a number of high profile killings which starts in London and then moves to Dhaka Bangladesh, Roy’s birth place.

Here he meets Joya Khan (Affri Selina) who understands Roy in a way others cannot.

Roy escapes with Joya, he gives up his previous life and settles in a remote village where the unexpected stirrings of his conscience and the unfamiliar emotions are aroused in him by Joya and ordinary people.

Through Joya’s love she helps Roy to an emotional and spiritual awakening.

But the past crawls in, the head of the international organisation Sultan Gazi (Shanku Panja) is reluctant to let go of his most valued assassin Roy so easily and sends his right hand man Danny Shah (Amaan Reza) to bring him in at any cost.

Sultan Gazi also needs Joya, the daughter of his old nemesis who may hold the password to untangling the code to cause devastating havoc to millions of innocent people.

Roy keeps getting drawn to a historic church where he connects and confides in Sister Helen (Shampa Reza) and realises his true calling, to use his skills and become a saviour of a nation.

Roy demands from his old desk agent Monica (Marma Labony) to give him all the information on the organisation he worked for.

Roy, filled with rage ventures towards Sultan Gazi ruthlessly killing everyone connected with the organisation in his path and he unravels a chilling connection between him, the killings he committed and Sultan Gazi.