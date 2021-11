The Jacket Movie (2005)

The Jacket Movie (2005) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A Gulf war veteran is wrongly sent to a mental institution for insane criminals, where he becomes the object of a doctor's experiments, and his life is completely affected by them.

Director: John Maybury Writers: Tom Bleecker, Marc Rocco, Massy Tadjedin Stars: Adrien Brody, Keira Knightley, Kris Kristofferson