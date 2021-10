Christmas in Harmony Movie

Christmas in Harmony Movie Trailer HD - Watch a preview for "Christmas in Harmony" starring Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, and Basil Wallace.

- Plot synopsis: Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus - directed by an ex-boyfriend.

By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.

Starring Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, and Basil Wallace.