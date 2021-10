A Million Little Things S04E05 Crystal Clear

A Million Little Things 4x05 "Crystal Clear" Season 4 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions.

Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own ways, and Maggie connects more with Jane.

Katherine discovers something new about herself on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing Wednesday, October 27th, on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.