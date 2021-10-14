Willys Pickup Gets $150k V8 Makeover | RIDICULOUS RIDES

BILLY Holton regularly turns heads on his local roads when he’s out driving his hot rod.

35 years ago, Billy and his wife Marcy started a hot rod garage on Marcy’s family farm in Helix, Oregon: “We built a hot rod shop in the middle of a wheatfield.

Build it and they will come….

They did!” Despite being located 20 miles from the nearest town, their garage has become something of an oasis for hot rod fanatics, allowing Billy to turn his passion for all things engines into a full time career.

Billy loves rebuilding cars and his pride and joy is a restored 1953 Willys Jeep Pickup, a labour of love that he started working on back in 2003.

However Billy wasn’t just content with a straightforward restoration and installed the jeep with a Ford 302 V8 Engine, giving his ride a top speed of 120MPH and 350+HP.

Not one to do things by half measure, Billy told Ridiculous Rides why he installed his pickup with such an iconic, powerful engine: “I’ve never been into smaller engines.

There's guys that put in D6’s and stuff.

If you're going to do it, do it big!” Billy loves taking out his jeep and catching some of the serious speed it can generate from its powerful engine saying: “I believe the engine is this car's heart and soul.

If the engine in this car was more tame, milder, it wouldn’t be as much fun!”