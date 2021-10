Waterford Upstart can help your kids read before kindergarten

PROBABLY NOT WELL IF YOU CANGET CAN GET YOUR KIDS OFF OFHETIR DEVICES WOULD YOU SHOULDAND ONE PLACE THAT WE'LL GETTHEM OFF OF THEIR DEVICES IN AGOOD WAY IS WATERFORD START SOI HAVE KINGFISHER IN STUIDOWITH ME KIM.KIM, I LOVE THIS BECAUSETHE KIDS ESSENTIALLY ON THEIRIPADS BUT THE'YRE DOINGEDUCATIONAL STFUF THEY ARELEARNING RIGHT ACTUALLY AND NOTJUST IPADS WE DO ALPTOPSBECAUSE WE WANT IT TO FEELDIFFERENT THAN THAT DEVICE INTHEIR HAND RIGHT WE WANT THEMTO THEM TO FEEL LIKE THIS ISEDUCATIONAL AND I SHOULD HAVEKNOWN IT BECAUSE MY NIECES ANDNEPHEWS HOW THEIR LAPTOPS ANDWE TOOK A FAMILY VACATION WE'REALL DOING WATERFORD UPSTARTSOI SHOULD REMEMBER THAT KIM THAT.BUT YEAH, KIM, YOU GUYS IMEANTALK ABOUT A BUSINESS THAT HASUSJT TAKEN OFF BECAUSE OFTHE PANDMIC YOU GUYS WERE YOUBECAME SO ESSENTIAL TO TELLEVERYBODY ABOUT IT YEAH WEREALLY DID YOU KNOW DID.YOUK NOW WE HATE TO THINK OFANY KIND OF SILRVE LINING FROMA PANDEMIC BUT YEAH THAT WASONE OF THE THINGS THAT ACTUALLYHAPPENED AT THE MOMENTTHE PANDEMIC OUR OURPHILANTHROPIC PARTNERSC AME TOUS AND SAID WE SEE THAT THEREARE GAPS AND LEARNING EW KNOWTHAT THERE ARE GOING TO BECHILDRNBEHIND WHAT CAN WE DOTO HELP AND SO WE STARTDE DOINGOUR SUMMER LEARNING PATH INSUMMER OF 20 20 WE DID IT AGAINTHIS YREA SUMMER YEAR SUMMERTWENTY TWENTY ONE AND WE'VEEXPANDED TO EVEN MORE STATES TOMAKE SURE THAT WE ARE FILLINGTHOSE EARLY LEARNING GAPSBECAUSE THERE ARE SO MANYCHILDREN WHO ARE STAYING ATHOME NATIONWIDE THE NUMBER OFSTUDEN TTSHAT ARE OF THE PRE-KAGE THAT ARE NOT GOING TOSCHOOL ANYWHERE FROM 30 TO 40PERCENT