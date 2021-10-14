FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster shots for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a lower-dose booster shot for seniors and other high-risk groups.
