Virginia health experts weigh in on future of booster shots

The day prior, a half booster dose of Moderna was approved six months after your second dose for certain groups.

On Friday, the FDA Advisory Committee voted to approve a booster of Johnson & Johnson two months after your first dose for those 18 and up.

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON BOOSTERSHOTS...THAT WAIT COULD SOON BEOVER..OUR SHANNON LILLY TELLS US HOWTHE STATE IS PREPARING - ANDWHAT HEALTHEXPERTS SAY ABOUT THEPOSSIBILITY OF MIXING SHOTS.THE WEEK KICKS OFF WITH A LINEOUTSIDE THE RICHMONDRACEWAY.MANY PFIZER RECIPIENTSHERE TO GET THEIR BOOSTER SHOTS.NOW THE STATE IS GEARING UP FORAPOTENTIALLY HIGHER DEMAND.

IN ASTATEMENT VIRGINIAS VACCINATIONCOORDITNAOR DR DANNY AVULACALLING THIS AMAJOR STEP FORWARD.

WHILERICHMOND HENRICO HEALTHDISTRICT SOKPESPERSON CAT LONG..SAYS ONCE THOSEBOOSTERS ARE APPROVED ETH CITYIS PREPARED.2:54WE DON'T ANTICIPATE ANYSUPPLY ISSUES FOR WHEN BOOSTERSARE APPROVED.BUT BOOSTERS OF MODERNA ANDJOHNSON AND JOHNSON WILL NOTBE AVAILABLE IN THE STATE UNTILAND IF APPROVED BY THE CDC.IN THE MEANTIME..1:34 IT'S A QUESTION I THINKEVERYBODY WANTS AN ANSWER TO.FDA ADVISORS ARE DISCUSSING THEPOSSIBILITY OF MIXING ANDMATCHING DIFFERENT BRANDSOF THE COVID VACCINE FOR ABOOSTER SHOT.AFTER A NEW STUDY FOUND DOING SOCOULD BE EFFECTIVE.:146 WE HAVE ROBUST DATA FROMMILLIONS AND MILLIONS OFPEOPLE AT THIS POINT, PRATICCALDATA FROM PEOPLE WHO HAVERECEIVED THE VACCINES.BUT ONTHE MIXING AND MATCHING, WE HAVEVERY LIMITED DATADR.MICHAEL STEVENSINTERIM HOSPITAL EPIDEMIOLOGISTATTHE VCU MEDICAL CENTER .

SAYSWITH LIMITED DATA ON MIXING ANDMATCHING..THERE'S ALSO LESSDATA ON SAFETY.

HE RECOMENDSYOU STILL WITHONE BRAND OF VACCINE FOR NOW.ANDWAIT FOR THE ADVICE OFTHE CDC AND FDA BEFORE DINOGANYTHING DIFFERENT.10:23 IF YOU DEVIATE FROM FROMWATH IS ULTIMATELY GOING TO BETHE RECOMMENDATION, YOU'RE ALSOGOING TO HAVE AHARDER TIME KNOWING WHAT YOUSHOULD DO, YOU KNOW, DOWN THEROAD AS WELL.NOW THE VDH SAYS THE NEWBOOSTERRECOMENDATION FOR JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON AND MODERNA..IS STILLJUST THAT..

A RECOMMENDATION...THE CDC'S ADVISORY COMMITTEE ISEXPECTED TO MEETLATE NEXT WEEK...AND A DECISIONWILL COME AFTER THAT...FOR NOW DR.AVULA SAYS THESTATE IS PREPARING SO THAT ONCETHE CDC ISSUESGUIDANCE...ELIGIBLE VIRGINIANS WILL BE ABLETO ACCESS THEIR BOOSTER DOSE.