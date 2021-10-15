The new MG ZS EV Design Preview

Another MG novelty that will be launched this month is the new MG ZS EV.

A fully updated version of the first model launched by MG in continental Europe that immediately garnered public attention as the first truly affordable 100% electric SUV in the B-segment.

Certainly this is where the reason why the ZS EV has already satisfied more than 15,000 customers in its first year on the market, a result with which the model reached the top positions in the UK, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and France.

However, MG engineers have worked to offer customers greater autonomy and ease of use.

The new MG ZS EV features a cooler design, improved performance, significantly longer range and even more technology.

The ZS EV will be offered with a choice of two trim levels (Comfort and Luxury) and two battery variants.

The 70 kWh Long Range battery will be available from market launch, offering a range of 440km (WLTP) compared to the current model's 263km.

At a later stage, a 50.3 kWh Standard Range battery with a range of 320 km (WLTP) will also be available.

In addition to the increased battery capacity, the new MG ZS EV can also charge faster.

The Long Range version is equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase on board.

In addition, like the Marvel R Electric, each MG ZS EV is now equipped with the new MG iSMART connectivity system, which also offers a connection via a smartphone app, with which various functions can be controlled remotely.