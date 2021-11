PM: ‘Do you know what they call bounty in French?’

Boris Johnson talks to children about how the smell of coconut birdfeed on a pinecone reminds him of the Bounty chocolate bar.

The prime minister and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi were visiting Westbury on Trym CofE Academy as part of a series of events in Southwest England on Friday.

Report by Jonesia.

