Peter Bottomley pays tribute to friend David Amess

Father of the House of Commons Sir Peter Bottomley has paid tribute to his friend and colleague of nearly 40 years Sir David Amess who has died after being stabbed.

Sir David was holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex when the attack happened.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn