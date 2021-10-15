British Lawmaker David Amess Murdered in Knife Attack

CNN reports that British lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a constituency meeting east of London.

Amess, a member of Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party, represented Southend West in Essex.

According to a Reuters witness, Amess was stabbed around midday by a man who walked in on a meeting with voters from his electoral district.

The meeting was being held in a Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered, Essex police, via CNN.

According to CNN, this is the second murder of a sitting British lawmaker in the past five years.

Outside Parliament, flags were lowered to half staff after news of his death.

Amess entered Parliament in 1983.

He became one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the chamber.

In 2015, Amess was knighted for his life of political service.

Throughout his political career he was known for working on animal welfare and pro-life issues.

Amess leaves behind a spouse and five children