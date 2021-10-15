US Plans To Reinstate Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy in November

The announcement was made on Oct.

14.

The move comes after Texas and Missouri won a lawsuit against the Biden administration, claiming "Remain in Mexico" was withdrawn too hastily.

Reinstatement of the border policy, which makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, .

Hinges on the approval of the Mexican government.

Mexico is a sovereign nation that must make an independent decision to accept the return of individuals without status in Mexico as part of any reimplementation of MPP, Department of Homeland Security, via 'The Hill'.

Discussions with the Government of Mexico concerning when and how MPP will be reimplemented are ongoing, Department of Homeland Security, via 'The Hill'.

Once reinstated, the policy will be applied to people who don't qualify for Title 42 authority.

Human rights advocates argue that the program is cruel and ineffective.

Restarting any version of the Trump administration’s notorious Remain in Mexico policy will lead to immense human suffering, Eleanor Acer, senior director of refugee protection at Human Rights First, via statement.

Trump 2.0 policies at the border are a recipe for continued cruelty, disorder, and violations of refugee law.

The Biden administration must honor its promise to terminate this horrific program, Eleanor Acer, senior director of refugee protection at Human Rights First, via statement