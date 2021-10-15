Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Non-COVID-Related Infection

Former President Bill Clinton is reportedly on the mend after being admitted to UC Irvine Medical in Orange County, California.

Clinton is said to have experienced some fatigue Tuesday preceding an event hosted by The Clinton Foundation.

Upon being admitted, doctors discovered that the former president had a urinary tract infection.

It had spread to his blood.

He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring, Dr Alpesh Amin, Dr. Lisa Bardack, UC Irvine Medical, via joint statement.

Sources say Clinton is in high spirits and has been up and walking.

.

He went through quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 and received two stents to open an artery in 2010.

Doctors at UC Irvine say that the issue is not with the former president's heart.

Sources say Clinton was placed in the ICU to protect and isolate him from the general public.

President Joe Biden expressed concern for Clinton's health and reportedly intends to speak with the former president soon.

After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well... we hope to have him go home soon, UC Irvine doctors, via statement.

Bill Clinton, 75, is the former governor of Arkansas and served as 42nd President of the United States of America