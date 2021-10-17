Bill Clinton walks out of hospital after treatment for infection

Former President Bill Clinton has been released from a California hospital after being treated for an infection that spread to his bloodstream.
Former President Bill Clinton has been released from a California hospital after being treated for an infection that spread to his bloodstream.
The health outreach workers who drove past Lama Mballow's village with a megaphone handed out T-shirts emblazoned with the words:..
Bill Clinton Hospitalized , With Non-COVID-Related Infection.
Former President Bill Clinton is reportedly
on the mend..