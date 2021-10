KIA TRIES TO REINVENT THE MINI VAN

BUMPER2BUPERTV ASKS IS IT A TWEENER OR A DIFFERENT KIND OF PLATFORM.

THE KIA CARNIVAL IS A REPLACEMENT FOR THE SEDONA MINI VAN.

THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF A VEHICLE DESIGNED TO STRADDLE TWO CATEGORIES.

THE 2022 KIA CARNIVAL IS A REPLACEMENT FOR THE SEDONA, WHICH HAD BEEN THE BRAND’S ENTRY IN THE MINIVAN SEGMENT.

BUT THE CARNIVAL ALSO LEANS STRONGLY INTO THE CROSSOVER WORLD WITH ITS EXTERIOR LINES, FUNCTIONALITY AND CAPABILITY..

WITH THAT IN MIND KIA IS REFERRING TO IT AS A MULTI PURPOSE VEHICLE.

IN TERMS OF PRACTICALITY IT SHARES A PLATFORM WITH THE SORENTO SUV AND THE K5 SEDAN.

SOMEHOW DESIGNERS HAVE MANAGED TO MAKE IT A THREE ROW UNIT WITH 145 CUBIC FEET OF SPACE WHILE STILL PROVIDING SEATING FOR UP TO 8 PASSENGERS.

THE SIDE DOOR ENTRY IS ACCESSIBLE TO USE AND MAKES IT VERY EASY TO GET INTO THE THIRD ROW.WHERE THE BRAND CONTINUES TO STAND OUT IS THE LEVEL OF AVAILABLE TECHNOLOGY.

IN THIS UNIT THAT INCLUDES THE EXPECTED LEVEL OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE FEATURES AND OPTIONS LIKE REAR SEAT PASSENGER ALERT AND SAFE EXIT ASSIST WHICH CAN BE CRTICAL.

WE LIKED THE NINE USB POWER OUTLETS SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE CABIN AND TWO 110 VOLT OUTLETS WHICH CAN BE A LIFE SAVE ON A LONG TRIP.(NAT SOT) OF COURSE WE HAD TO TAKE A PEAK UNDER THE HOOD AND FOUND A VERY FAMILIAR 3.5 LITER V6 ENGINE MAKING 290 HORSEPOWER AND 262 POUND FEET OF TORQUE OPERATING ON REGULAR UNLEADED FUEL.

WHILE SOME COMPETITORS ARE OFFERING ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEMS, KIA IS STICKING WITH ITS OWN 8 SPEED FRONT WHEEL DRIVE TRANSMISSION, AT LEAST FOR NOW.

THIS SETUP IS ROBUST ENOUGH TO PULL A 3500 POUND TRAILER TO HANDLE A SMALL BOAT OR LIGHTWEIGHT MOTORCYLE.

UNLIKE MANY TRADITIONAL MINI VANS THE CARNIVAL ACTUALLY HANDLES WELL IN TYPICAL ROAD CONDITIONS.

DRIVERS AND PASSENGERS WON’T BE ANNOYED BY INTERIOR NOISE LEVELS.

IF THEY ARE OR JUST NEED A DISTRACTION, THEN OPTIONAL DUAL SEAT MOUNTED MONITORS CAN PROVIDE A REASONABLE ALTERNATIVE.ALL IN ALL, THE CARNIVAL MEETS MOST OF THE REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS KIND OF VEHICLE WITH AN UPSCALE LEVEL OF FIT, FINISH AND EXECUTION.I’M GREG MORRISON.