Mayor of Kingstown Season 1

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 Trailer HD - From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family - power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Taylor Handley, Aidan Gillen, James Jordan, Hamish Allan-Headley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hugh Dillon, Pha'rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Michael Beach, Andrew Howard, Necar Zadegan release date November 14, 2021 (on Paramount Plus)