COVID-19 deaths surge as vaccinations lag in Russia | Hospital Beds at 2/3 Capacity | Oneindia News

Russia is in the grip of a relentless fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

Cases have risen steeply and single-day death tolls have repeatedly surpassed all previous records.

Yet the vaccination rate is sluggish, and the authorities appear to be shying away from more decisive action.

#Covid19 #WHO #DWVideo