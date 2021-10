Emma Watson arrives at The Earthshot Prize in London!

Emma Watson arrives at The Earthshot Prize in London, The actor & activist posed on the green carpet at the climate change event held at Alexandra Palace in London hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

What do you think of Emma's outfit?

Report by Mccallumj.

