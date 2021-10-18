Businesses In China Thrive Selling ‘Squid Game’ Merch, While Netflix Remains Unavailable in the Country

Netflix might not be available in China, but that hasn’t stopped people from watching the hit show “Squid Game”.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Netflix might not be available in China, but that hasn’t stopped people from watching the hit show “Squid Game”.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Despite not being technically available in China, "Squid Game" has taken off in the country, and retailers are selling dalgona..
BEIJING: It is not available in China but Netflix's global sensation Squid Game has already built up a huge following in the..