Businesses In China Thrive Selling ‘Squid Game’ Merch, While Netflix Remains Unavailable in the Country
Businesses In China Thrive Selling ‘Squid Game’ Merch, While Netflix Remains Unavailable in the Country

Netflix might not be available in China, but that hasn’t stopped people from watching the hit show “Squid Game”.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.