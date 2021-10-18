Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

TikTok shows you how to take your pumpkin spice latte to the next level

True PSL fans are bound to love these five delightful takes on the pumpkin spice latte.1.

Pumpkin spice latte martini.Take your PSL from day to night with this pumpkin spice latte martini.2.

Pumpkin spice latte smoothie.The filmer blends together some cold brew, almond milk, coconut milk, vanilla Greek yogurt, pumpkin puree, a frozen banana, and a teaspoon of pumpkin spice.3.

Pumpkin spice matcha latte.Enjoy the warm comfort of your PSL while getting all the benefits of matcha with this pumpkin spice matcha latte.4.

Pumpkin spice latte bomb.Elevate your PSL experience by turning it into a fun coffee bomb!

The filmer first creates the PSL bomb shell using caramel candy melts.5.

Pumpkin spice latte in an actual pumpkin.This drink might just be peak pumpkin spice latte aesthetic.

It doesn’t get more festive than this