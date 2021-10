Shilpa's New Hair Style, Vamika- Virat's Pic, Mira's Bikini Look | Best Social Media Posts By Celebs

Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her new hair style, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a no make up look, Kartik Aaryan tells his fans when will his film Dhamaka's trailer release.

Here are the best social media posts shared by stars today.