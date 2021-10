Police review CCTV in Amess investigation

CCTV footage showing a man walking along a street in Gospel Oak, north London is being examined by police investigating the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of murder, but it is unclear whether he is the man featured in the footage.

Report by Buseld.

