Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department is asking the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while legal challenges play out.
The Justice Department has told the Supreme Court that Abu Zubaydah, a Guantanamo Bay detainee, will be allowed to speak about his..
Justice Department officials say the law is "plainly unconstitutional" and want it blocked until legal clarity is found on the..