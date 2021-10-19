Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: DOW

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views

Dow Analyst Moves: DOW
Dow Analyst Moves: DOW

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Dow is the #25 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, DOW claims the #391 spot.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Dow is the #25 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, DOW claims the #391 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Dow is showing a gain of 6.4%.

Related news coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: BA

Dow Analyst Moves: BA

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..

Advertisement

More coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..