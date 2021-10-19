Janner Inquiry: Police reluctant to believe children in care

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has found that children who reported being sexually abused by the late Labour grandee Lord Janner were let down by institutional failings.

The Secretary to the Inquiry John O'Brien said today: "It's clear that all these organisations, the police, the county council, really didn't consider these witnesses to be credible because they were children in care." Report by Buseld.

