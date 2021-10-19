Mom enrages parents with her ‘ridiculous’ babysitting request: ‘Entitled and ungrateful’

A 25-year-old mother doesn't understand why her retired parents don't want to watch her kids three times a week.

She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum to weigh in.The mother was recently promoted at her job which required longer hours than before.

She asked her parents to watch her kids two additional days every week.When her parents refused, she uninvited them to her wedding."I was recently offered a promotion at work," she explained.

"it involves me working more hours, which only makes my home life more difficult" ."Up until now, my parents have been watching my children on Saturday nights so me and my fiancé can have time to ourselves.

My parents are retired"."I feel that since they're retired, there's nothing wrong with asking them to pull their weight more and help me out with my kids.

Am I missing something?".Reddit users thought the mom was being a spoiled brat."OP is entitled and ungrateful," one user wrote.

"These are your kids, not your parents'," another said