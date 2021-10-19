Youngkin, McAuliffe sharpen attacks on one another as Virginians vote for governorl
While two weeks remain until polls close in the 2021 race for Governor of Virginia, the two major-party candidates, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe, have already combined to bring in $88 million in total fundraising.