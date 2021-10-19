Kong Skull Island Movie Trailer

Kong Skull Island Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one of the most powerful monster myths of all time.

This compelling original adventure tells the story of a diverse team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers uniting to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific, as dangerous as it is beautiful.

Cut off from everything they know, the team ventures into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature.

As their mission of discovery becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape a primal Eden in which humanity does not belong.

The stellar ensemble cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L.

Jackson, Oscar® winner Brie Larson (Room), John Goodman and John C.

Reilly.