Answering your questions: Mixing and matching COVID-19 booster shots

The FDA is expected to approve booster shots for both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.
The FDA is also expected to say Americans can mix and match COVID-19 booster shots when it comes time for them to take the additional dose.
The FDA is expected to approve booster shots for both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.
The FDA is also expected to say Americans can mix and match COVID-19 booster shots when it comes time for them to take the additional dose.
Strict guidelines were put in place when the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, but this week the Food and Drug Administration may ease..
The Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to receive a different Covid-19 vaccine as a booster than the one..