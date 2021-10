Uttarakhand rains: Death toll rises to 34 | CM Pushkar Dhami conducts aerial survey | Oneindia News

Today, at least 34 people are reported to be dead as heavy rainfall battered Uttarakhand for a third straight day, leaving authorities fearing for the lives of many more who may be trapped under debris and in flooded areas.

