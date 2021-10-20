Jude Law welcomes 'Little Amal' refugee puppet

A huge puppet representing a Syrian refugee has arrived in the UK after walking across Europe to draw attention to the long journeys made by children escaping war.

Actor Jude Law was in Folkestone to welcome 'Little Amal' and said: "Ultimately this is about a human experience.

This is about the very real issues and the very real humans who are making this journey and the humans that are here to either turn their back on them or welcome them." Report by Buseld.

