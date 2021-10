NHS Confederation: Risk of overwhelmed NHS real and present

The chief executive of the NHS Confederation has warned of a "real and present" risk that the health service will be overwhelmed this winter if the government does not move to its 'Plan B' for Covid.

Matthew Taylor said: "We're calling for action now because this challenge for the NHS and care system over the winter, it's not a possibility, it is almost certain to be the case." Report by Buseld.

