Fox News anchor credits Covid vaccination for saving his life

CNN’s Brian Stelter and Brianna Keilar say it’s striking Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto would say that the Covid-19 vaccination saved his life while the network’s prime time hosts speak out against mandates.
CNN’s Brian Stelter and Brianna Keilar say it’s striking Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto would say that the Covid-19 vaccination saved his life while the network’s prime time hosts speak out against mandates.
Minutes after learning about the death of Gen. Colin Powell, Fox News used his death to share Covid-19 vaccine misinformation...