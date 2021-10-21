India hits one billion Covid vaccination milestone this morning; celebration by govt | Oneindia News

India reached the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone this morning.
The government wants all of India's 944 million adults to get vaccinated this year.
#VaccineCentury #1Billion #CovidVaccine #IndiaVaccinationDrive
India reached the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone this morning.
The government wants all of India's 944 million adults to get vaccinated this year.
#VaccineCentury #1Billion #CovidVaccine #IndiaVaccinationDrive
India has administered more than one crore Covid-19 vaccination doses under its nationwide vaccination drive yesterday; Harish..