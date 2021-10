Russia: Taliban say India offered Afghanistan humanitarian aid in 2nd official meet | Oneindia News

The Taliban have said that India offered extensive humanitarian assistance to the Afghans; The Union Cabinet is likely to approve a 3 per cent dearness allowance and dearness relief (DR) hike for central government employees and pensioners; Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has scripted history by reaching the one billion Covid-19 vaccinations milestone mark; Congress leader, Arun Yadav draws flak due to sexist dig on BJP’s women ministers.

#Afghanistan #Taliban #MoscowFormat