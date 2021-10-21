Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail to meet his son Aryan Khan | Watch | Oneindia News
Actor Shah Rukh Khan came to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail this morning to meet his son Aryan Khan for the first time after he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case on October 3.

