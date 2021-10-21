Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail to meet his son Aryan Khan | Watch | Oneindia News

Actor Shah Rukh Khan came to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail this morning to meet his son Aryan Khan for the first time after he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case on October 3.
#AryanKhan #MumbaiCruiseCase #ShahRukhKhan
Actor Shah Rukh Khan came to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail this morning to meet his son Aryan Khan for the first time after he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case on October 3.
#AryanKhan #MumbaiCruiseCase #ShahRukhKhan
The Bollywood superstar's son is lodged at the facility in connection with a drug raid on a cruise ship
This is the first time since Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 that the star kid's superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan has made a..