Aryan Khan granted bail by Bombay High Court in drug case| Oneindia News

The Bombay high court granted bail to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

The court will pronounce a detailed order with reasons tomorrow.

