Labour calls for return to mandatory mask wearing

Shadow Culture Secretary Jo Stevens has called for a return to mandatory face masks in enclosed spaces in England, a day after the government announced it would not be re-imposing Covid measures.

"We think we should be having mask wearing.

We know that it works, it helps reduce infection levels, it's not a difficult thing to do for people," she said.

Report by Buseld.

