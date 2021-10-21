This Day in History: The Battle of Trafalgar

This Day in History: The Battle of Trafalgar.

October 21, 1805.

The momentous naval battle saw a single British fleet defeat the combined forces of France and Spain.

Led by Admiral Lord Nelson, the battle took place off the coast of Spain.

Nelson had built his reputation by foiling Napoleon Bonaparte.

During the five-hour battle, the enemy fleets were destroyed.

England didn't lose a single ship.

Nelson, however, was shot twice by a French sniper.

He became one of 1,500 English casualties from the battle.

.

Nelson was honored as the savior of Britain.

He was given a massive funeral in London's St.

Paul Cathedral.

Nelson was immortalized by a column in what was renamed Trafalgar Square in central London