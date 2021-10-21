S&P 500 Movers: IBM, HPQ

In early trading on Thursday, shares of HPQ topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%.

Year to date, HPQ registers a 22.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 6.7%.

International Business Machines is showing a gain of 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Globe Life, trading down 4.7%, and Under Armour, trading up 4.4% on the day.