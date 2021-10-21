5 Military Veterans on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Advisory Board Resign

Five veterans of the armed forces have reportedly resigned from Senator Kyrsten Sinema's board of advisors.

The veterans took issue with the fact that the senator refused to change the Senate filibuster to protect voting rights and didn't vote on the Jan.

6 commission.

You have become one of the principal obstacles to progress, answering to big donors rather than your own people.

, Military Veterans, via letter to Sen.

Sinema.

The veterans also cited their frustration with Sinema's failure to support prescription drug negotiations... ... and her opposition to some of her party's sweeping budget reconciliation package.

We do not know who has your ear, but it clearly isn't us or your constituents.

, Military Veterans, via letter to Sen.

Sinema.

Sinema is considered by many to be the most conservative member of the Democratic party.

She often votes against her own party's agenda.

CNN reports that the veterans felt "as though we are merely given performative titles and used as window dressing for [Sinema's] image.".

While it is unfortunate that apparent disagreements on separate policy issues has led to this decision... I thank them for their service and will continue working every day to deliver for Arizona's veterans who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe and secure.

, Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona Senator, via CNN