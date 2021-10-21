New details of what was found with remains of Brian Laundrie

The FBI’s Denver office said that remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, the man who went missing last month.
The FBI said dental records confirmed the identification.
CNN’s Randi Kaye reports.
